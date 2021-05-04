Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) to Hold

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company It specializes in the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers and other skin conditions, such as keloids, with superficial radiation therapy. The company’s portfolio of treatment devices consists of the SRT-100(TM) and SRT-100 Vision(TM). Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SRTS. Northland Securities raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.49. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 million. Analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 86,139 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

