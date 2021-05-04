Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Safestore to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Safestore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

SFSHF stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73. Safestore has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

