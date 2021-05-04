Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NOW (NYSE:DNOW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get NOW alerts:

DNOW has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NOW presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. NOW has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $11.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.14.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NOW will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NOW by 14,729.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,959,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,551 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,821,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,590,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,897,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,325,000 after purchasing an additional 936,994 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 671,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.