Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVZMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Novozymes A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Danske raised Novozymes A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Novozymes A/S stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. Novozymes A/S has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $73.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 0.47.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $552.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.8492 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

