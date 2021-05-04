Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Get GoodRx alerts:

GDRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays upped their target price on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Cowen upped their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.87.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average is $43.97. GoodRx has a one year low of $33.39 and a one year high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GoodRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other GoodRx news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $1,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,179,310 shares in the company, valued at $118,111,366.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $909,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,957,616 shares of company stock valued at $71,468,673.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at $3,151,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoodRx (GDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.