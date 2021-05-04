Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.80.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $69.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.53, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.52.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $2,342,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 275,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,209,000 after purchasing an additional 749,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

