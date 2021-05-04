Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BrightView (NYSE:BV) to Hold

BrightView (NYSE:BV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States. It provides services from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail and golf courses. BrightView Holdings, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of BV stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $18.29. The company had a trading volume of 405,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. BrightView has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in BrightView by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

