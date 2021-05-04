Zacks: Brokerages Expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will report $1.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year sales of $7.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.67 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TROW traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $181.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,585. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $183.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

