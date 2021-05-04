Zacks: Brokerages Expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will report $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.63. J & J Snack Foods posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 302.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JJSF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,705. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.89. J & J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $169.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.02 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.21%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

