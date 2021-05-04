Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.31). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

NASDAQ BCRX traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,411,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,193,377. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 3.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

