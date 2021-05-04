Zacks: Brokerages Expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.58. B&G Foods posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow B&G Foods.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BGS shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of BGS stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $28.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average is $29.85. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&G Foods (BGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.