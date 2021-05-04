Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.20). Agile Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

In related news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,427.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,573 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.69. 19,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. The company has a market cap of $149.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.89.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

