Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 611.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In other news, insider Jared Gollob sold 10,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $620,051.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,276.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $27,206.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,330,401.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 327,889 shares of company stock valued at $17,528,000.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 236.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,369,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KYMR opened at $43.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.02. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $91.92.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

