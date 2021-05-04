Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to announce sales of $96.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.19 million. EastGroup Properties reported sales of $89.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year sales of $390.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $375.46 million to $400.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $414.46 million, with estimates ranging from $381.07 million to $432.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EastGroup Properties.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on EGP. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 5,972.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.82. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $159.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.