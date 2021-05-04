Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Equities analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report sales of $1.86 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year sales of $8.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,843,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,642,780. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

