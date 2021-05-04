Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will post sales of $1.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $1.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $6.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 million to $7.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.73 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $8.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 27,339 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $705,346.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,393,722.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,206,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,070. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

