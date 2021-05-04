Zacks: Analysts Expect TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TC Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. TC Energy posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TC Energy.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRP. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.65.

NYSE TRP traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $49.74. 127,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,994. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.15. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.6852 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Wealth Alliance grew its position in TC Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,524,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,946,000 after acquiring an additional 975,198 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter worth $205,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter worth $683,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

