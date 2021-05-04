Zacks: Analysts Expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.22 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will report $8.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.50 million. Strongbridge Biopharma posted sales of $6.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year sales of $36.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.67 million to $37.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $66.92 million, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $78.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 149.79% and a negative return on equity of 65.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the first quarter worth $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,275,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 45,284 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strongbridge Biopharma stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.55. 12,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,997. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $172.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.91. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.63.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

