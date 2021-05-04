Zacks: Analysts Expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will announce earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. ServisFirst Bancshares reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%.

SFBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Hovde Group downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $65.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.25. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $66.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $191,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,588,212. 10.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.2% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

