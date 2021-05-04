Zacks: Analysts Expect Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the highest is ($0.60). Marathon Petroleum reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to $4.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $6.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,764 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,088,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,718,000 after purchasing an additional 40,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,857 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,081,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,005,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.73. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

