Zacks: Analysts Expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.05. CalAmp posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $81.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

CAMP opened at $13.41 on Friday. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $469.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,903,000 after acquiring an additional 193,188 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in CalAmp by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,410,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,988,000 after buying an additional 189,411 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CalAmp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 13,599 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CalAmp by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 414,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 100,761 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in CalAmp by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 46,614 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CalAmp (CAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.