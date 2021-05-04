Zacks: Analysts Expect Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alexander & Baldwin’s earnings. Alexander & Baldwin reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alexander & Baldwin.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 769,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after purchasing an additional 140,455 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 81,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 37,875 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,085,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,019,000 after purchasing an additional 258,802 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,228,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 168,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

ALEX stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Alexander & Baldwin has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $19.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 926.00 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

