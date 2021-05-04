Zacks: Analysts Expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.76 Million

Equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will post sales of $75.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.45 million and the highest is $78.47 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $55.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $322.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $286.37 million to $337.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $382.13 million, with estimates ranging from $288.23 million to $421.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.61.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,252,445.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,596,425.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,390,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,390 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,216,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,650 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,243,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after acquiring an additional 251,355 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,637,000 after acquiring an additional 50,721 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,465,000 after acquiring an additional 56,395 shares during the period.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. Agree Realty has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $72.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 84.42%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

