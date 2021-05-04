Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.24 Million

Equities analysts expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to announce sales of $280.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for The AZEK’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $283.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $275.67 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZEK shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.39.

In related news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $753,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 11,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $552,818.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,332 shares of company stock worth $5,155,052.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZEK opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.53. The AZEK has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $50.89.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

