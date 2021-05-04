Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. SS&C Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on SSNC shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 476.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 83,593 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,451,000 after purchasing an additional 57,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.21. 1,652,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.54 and a 52-week high of $75.94. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.18 and its 200-day moving average is $68.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

