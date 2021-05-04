Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Analysts forecast that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). SRAX posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SRAX.

Get SRAX alerts:

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). SRAX had a negative net margin of 369.86% and a negative return on equity of 107.87%. The business had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRAX shares. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of SRAX in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of SRAX in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of SRAX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,678. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. SRAX has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SRAX by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in SRAX by 636.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 119,639 shares in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SRAX (SRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.