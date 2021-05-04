Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Analysts forecast that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.04. Square reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Square from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.05.

SQ traded down $12.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $231.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,521,831. The stock has a market cap of $105.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.26, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square has a twelve month low of $61.09 and a twelve month high of $283.19.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,255,322 shares of company stock valued at $301,511,701 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth $264,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth $277,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth $298,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Square by 44.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth $832,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

