Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to Post $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Community Bank System reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

CBU opened at $78.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average of $68.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $82.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $323,656.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $223,681.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,778 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.