Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will report sales of $159.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $161.94 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $145.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year sales of $644.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $642.70 million to $646.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $669.60 million, with estimates ranging from $656.50 million to $687.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE:AX traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $45.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,980. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.82.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,227.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 804.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 317.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

