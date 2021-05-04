YVS.Finance (YVS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.51 Million

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 4th. YVS.Finance has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $201,511.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YVS.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $3.12 or 0.00005712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YVS.Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00065329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.72 or 0.00267027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $631.32 or 0.01156847 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00032191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.45 or 0.00741115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,898.06 or 1.00596117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 484,515 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YVS.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YVS.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YVS.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YVS.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.