yOUcash Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15,068.00 (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 41.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One yOUcash coin can now be bought for about $0.0535 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $97.15 million and $15,068.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00086951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00019232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00069821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $476.16 or 0.00869868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,546.80 or 0.10133106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00101874 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00044430 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,913,245 coins. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

