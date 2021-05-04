Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,656 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Yelp in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YELP opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.44. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YELP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,038.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

