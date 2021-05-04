XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.90-6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.44. XPO Logistics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.900-6.500 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPO. Truist raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.08.

XPO stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,650. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.95, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $142.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $10,211,228.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,787,216.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

