XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $162.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XPO. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded XPO Logistics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.08.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $141.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $142.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.95, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $10,211,228.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,787,216.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645 over the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

