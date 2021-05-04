XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

NYSE XPO traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,951. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $142.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 171.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.15.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XPO. UBS Group began coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total transaction of $6,695,654.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,777,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.