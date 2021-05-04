Xiotri Tops One Day Trading Volume of $189,034.00 (XIOT)

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Xiotri has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $189,034.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Xiotri has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Xiotri coin can now be bought for approximately $760.86 or 0.01416283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00078005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00019090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00068952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.43 or 0.00847743 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,200.60 or 0.09680550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00099566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00042972 BTC.

About Xiotri

Xiotri (XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Buying and Selling Xiotri

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xiotri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

