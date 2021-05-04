Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.78. Xilinx posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xilinx.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.47.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth about $13,601,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,586 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 32,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $123.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. Xilinx has a one year low of $80.45 and a one year high of $154.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.18.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

