Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of medicines through the application of its proprietary discovery platform, which it refer to as Extreme Genetics. Xenon is developing proprietary product candidates for the treatment of both orphan as well as more prevalent diseases. The company offers Glybera (R), a gene therapy for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan disorder. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada. “

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

XENE has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,150. The company has a market cap of $750.85 million, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.