Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 243.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 67,342 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $71.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $76.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

