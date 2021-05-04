Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Hits New 12-Month High at $858.00

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 858 ($11.21) and last traded at GBX 852.50 ($11.14), with a volume of 71358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 820 ($10.71).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.95) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workspace Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 769 ($10.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 811.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 742.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.78.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

