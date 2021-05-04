Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

WWD traded up $2.42 on Tuesday, reaching $126.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,983. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.66 and its 200 day moving average is $114.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 47,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $5,790,376.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $9,663,558.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,604 shares of company stock valued at $25,151,523 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

