Woodcoin (LOG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $851,675.62

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $851,675.62 and $99,420.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,777.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,300.87 or 0.05917967 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.72 or 0.00505079 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $961.72 or 0.01724220 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.85 or 0.00715086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.18 or 0.00627816 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00094023 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.54 or 0.00418694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

