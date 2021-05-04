Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,200 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the March 31st total of 217,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,722.0 days.
Shares of WOLTF stock opened at $91.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.25 and a 200 day moving average of $83.67. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $91.50.
About Wolters Kluwer
Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)
Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.