WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Richard White Sells 136,887 Shares

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) insider Richard White sold 136,887 shares of WiseTech Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$31.12 ($22.23), for a total value of A$4,259,923.44 ($3,042,802.46).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Richard White sold 158,431 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$31.22 ($22.30), for a total value of A$4,946,215.82 ($3,533,011.30).

On Friday, April 16th, Richard White sold 155,489 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$31.83 ($22.74), for a total value of A$4,949,214.87 ($3,535,153.48).

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from WiseTech Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. WiseTech Global’s payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

About WiseTech Global

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

