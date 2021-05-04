WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 41,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 875,503 shares.The stock last traded at $7.00 and had previously closed at $6.86.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WETF shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.36, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

