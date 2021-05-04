William Blair Weighs in on Viking Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – William Blair raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.82). William Blair also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

VKTX stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.02.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

