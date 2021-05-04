William Blair Comments on ASGN Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ASGN in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. William Blair also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ASGN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $104.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. ASGN has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $110.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ASGN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ASGN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ASGN by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ASGN by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $930,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,334.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $97,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,621.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

