Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $856,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $135.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.79. The company has a market capitalization of $330.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.