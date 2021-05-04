Whittier Trust Co. Sells 600 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ameren by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,557,000 after purchasing an additional 138,093 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Ameren by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ameren by 21.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 37,113 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ameren by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 634,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,518,000 after purchasing an additional 113,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Ameren by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 369,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after purchasing an additional 14,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $85.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.90 and its 200 day moving average is $78.12.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.