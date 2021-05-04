Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 296 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 231,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 68,465 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 151,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 35,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.28. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $39.38.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.